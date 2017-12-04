Preps continue for Chinese Lantern Festival

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Get ready for a larger-than-life outdoor experience that's never been seen in Indiana before. It's a celebration of Chinese culture dating back 2,000 years. Sherman stopped by the state fairgrounds to check out how preparations are going for the Chinese Lantern Festival.
