Shoulder injury ends season for Colts' CB Pierre Desir

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts defense has taken another hit at a position that already lacked experience.

Pierre Desir, one of the few healthy veteran cornerbacks, is headed to the season-ending injured reserve list after tearing a muscle in his shoulder in Sunday’s loss at Jacksonville.

“It’s a shame,’’ Chuck Pagano said Monday. “Really proud of what Pierre has done for us and his teammates and ‘the shoe.’

“He’s a really good kid and a good player.’’

The loss of Desir is the latest adversity to hit the position.

Two-time Pro Bowler Vontae Davis was released last month and Rashaan Melvin missed the Jaguars game with a dislocated bone in his right hand. Pagano said Melvin remains “week-to-week,’’ which probably indicates he’ll miss Sunday’s trip to Buffalo.

And now Desir, who had started six games this year, including the last five.

That leaves the Colts with five healthy corners who share four career starts, and three of them are rookies: Nate Hairson, Quincy Wilson and Kenny Moore II. The other two – Chris Milton and D.J. White – are in their second season. White was claimed off waivers from Kansas City Nov. 6 and been inactive the last three games.

More medical matters

Center Ryan Kelly remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol, but Pagano is optimistic he’ll return to the practice field Wednesday. Kelly missed the Jacksonville game.