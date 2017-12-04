Teenagers arrested after shots are fired in Johnson County neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Four teenagers were arrested after shots were fired in a Johnson County neighborhood.

Deputies responded to the neighborhood in the Center Grove area early Saturday morning. An alert homeowner called 911, reporting she saw a group of teenagers shoot out the window of a truck and take off.

“You add a gun to the mix it makes for a volatile situation,” said Terry Bennett, a homeowner.

The teenagers barely made it out of the subdivision before deputies pulled them over. William Martin, 19, was the oldest of the four teenagers arrested. The youngest was a 13-year-old boy.

“Unfortunately, with peer pressure a lot of these young folks are falling victim to not older individuals but older individuals that are not making good decisions themselves,” said Sheriff Doug Cox.

According to court documents, detectives found marijuana, cash believed to be stolen from a vehicle and two handguns. One gun was loaded and stolen from Marion County.

“It’s really unfortunate. Kids get bored and they start doing these things but we also need a lot of different parties involved to take it seriously,” said Jeff Hedge, a homeowner.

Investigators tell FOX59 thieves have targeted the Wakefield West neighborhood before. Of the 13, 16 and 17-year olds, two teenagers were released to their parents and one was taken to the Johnson County Juvenile Detention Center.

“It’s just they’re so young and they do stupid things and they need to be aware that there are people out there with guns and they need to be very careful what they do,” said Terry Bennett, a homeowner.

Sheriff Cox believes this isn’t the first time these teenagers have been out causing trouble, but he hopes this is the last time.

“We got lucky on this one. Once again, the good guys won on this one. I don’t think it will be the case but hopefully at least some of the ones involved in this incident have learned their lesson,” said Sheriff Cox.

Martin is facing several charges including theft, possession of marijuana and criminal recklessness.