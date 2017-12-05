× Colder winter pattern now taking hold; little relief for next two weeks, maybe longer!

Temperatures are tumbling, as the cold front is now clearing the state! Heavier rains have ended but some patchy, light mist will continue through mid-morning in spots. Eventually, drier air will wrap into the system and bring us a return to some sunshine through the day! Even with the sunshine, temperatures will remain cold and winds quite gusty through the early evening. Some gusts could exceed 40 mph during the mid-afternoon. Here is your breakdown:

Even colder air settles in tonight and for the days ahead! As “troughiness” deepens and weak waves swing through the trough, flurries will be possible. For now, best chances of flurries and light snow remain for Thursday and Saturday morning…look for more updates in the days ahead, still early to call for any accumulations!