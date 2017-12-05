× Crash involving pair of semi trucks, car leads to early morning I-65 closure in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – A crash involving a pair of semi trucks and a car blocked three lanes of I-65 southbound in Boone County early Tuesday morning.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, police were dispatched around 12:35 a.m. to the 141 mile marker, where they discovered the wreck.

Police said Jan Werff, Hebron, Kentucky, lost control of his 2015 International while going southbound. The truck jack-knifed.

Judy Buczkowski, Michigan City, slowed down to avoid the truck when another semi hit her Nissan Versa. The second truck, driven by Timothy Leisgang, Cincinnati, Ohio, also hit the jack-knifed truck, blocking traffic on the interstate.

Werff was taken to an area hospital after suffering injuries to his face and arm. Authorities said the injuries were not life-threatening.

The crash closed southbound I-65 for about two hours. The interstate reopened around 2:45 a.m., police said.