I-65 back open after 5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Tippecanoe County

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. – Two people were killed in a five-vehicle crash on I-65 Tuesday afternoon.

Indiana State Police say the crash happened in a southbound lane near SR 26 in Tippecanoe County at about 3:20 p.m.

Officers say a preliminary investigation has revealed that before the accident, 36-year-old Ashraf M. Al-Rabba was stopped for another crash in a white 2007 Freightliner pulling an intermodal container. A red 1998 International driven by 54-year-old Karl E. Klinge was stopped behind the Freightliner. A red passenger car was also stopped behind the truck.

A white 2017 Chevrolet box truck driven by 62-year-old Joseph Gais was coming up on the stopped vehicles and was slowing down when police say a distracted driver, 31-year-old Anthony J. Dick, came up from behind without noticing traffic had stopped.

Police say it is unknown at this time if the white box truck hit the red car first or if the 2017 Freightliner ran into the back of the box truck and then pushed it into the red car. But the impact pushed the red car underneath the flatbed, killing both occupants of the car.

Gais was transported to IU Arnett Hospital with a complaint of pain. Dick was also transported to the hospital reference complaint of pain. Neither Al-Rabba nor Klinge were injured.

A blood test on all drivers was administered.

The crash closed I-65 for several hours, but traffic began clearing back up around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday.

I-65 NB is now open. SB should be opened soon. — Sgt. Kim Riley (@ISPLafayette) December 6, 2017