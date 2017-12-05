Indianapolis Colts and LIDS team up to provide new shoes and hats for hundreds of kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Colts are teaming up with LIDS once again for the 12th annual "Cold feet, Warm Shoes and Hats" event on Tuesday.

Together, they'll surprise about 500 kids with brand new shoes, hats, gloves and socks at Wendell Phillips School 63. The students even get a custom fitting to make sure their shoes fit well.

More than 100 volunteers help make the event possible, transforming the school's gym into a "makeshift store" where the kids can handpick their gifts. Colts players and Blue will also be there to surprise the students.

“It’s a powerful feeling and a positive feeling for a corporation to be giving to our community and to our students here at Wendell Phillips," said the school's principal, Paul Wirth.

"For some of our students, this may be the first time they’re getting a new pair of shoes, or their getting that personalized touch with it being fitted. During the holiday season, this is going to be one less thing our parents have to worry about," Wirth said.

For more information on the "Cold feet, Warm Shoes and Hats" event, click here.