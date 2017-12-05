Indy church hosts active shooter training seminar one month after Texas church shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- First Bible Church on the east side of Indianapolis hosted an active shooter training session on Monday.

The session, put on by IMPD comes just a month after 26 people were shot and killed inside a church in Texas.

“We believe that knowledge is power," said Roger Spurgeon, IMPD East District Commander.

Ben Smith is the assistant pastor of First Bible Church. He reached out to IMPD to provide the training session at his church.

Smith said five years ago, he couldn't imagine the need to host a seminar of this sort at a church.

“We wanted to do something for the congregation originally and then I had thought about the Texas shooting and all that stuff," said Smith. "It could happen anywhere in the world, so I what I wanted to do was make sure that I could do the most that I could do to make people safe.”

The training seminar was standing-room only, with in-depth presentations from IMPD.

“It’s good for the average citizen to be armed with knowledge of how to defend themselves, how to protect themselves, how to be aware of their surroundings to hopefully avoid being involved in that situation at all," said Spurgeon.

Jason Humphreys made the trip from Dayton for the training session and now has the necessary tools to bring back to his own church.

"I think one of the biggest things we have learned is to just avoid and get out as best as you can and wait for those that are really trained in law enforcement to come in and take care of an active shooter situation," said Humphreys.

Smith says he hopes to have another training session at First Bible Church and says more plans are in place to enhance the safety for his congregants.

