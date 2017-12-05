× Man dies after being shot during apparent home invasion on west side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Metropolitan police say a man died in what appeared to be an early morning home invasion.

IMPD said the man’s death happened under suspicious circumstances. Officers were called to the 300 block of Mickley Avenue just off Rockville Road around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

They found an adult male dead from a gunshot wound. Investigators aren’t revealing details about the circumstances leading to his death.

The investigation into the case has continued for several hours.

This is a developing story.