RECIPE: Butter Pecan Butterscotch Cookies

Butter Pecan Butterscotch Cookies

1 box (15.25 oz.) Betty Crocker Butter Pecan Cake Mix

2 large eggs, beaten

1/3 cup Kroger vegetable oil

¾ cup butterscotch chips

¾ cup Kroger pecan pieces

30 Kroger pecan halves

In a large bowl, mix cake mix, eggs and oil with a fork or wooden spoon. Stir butterscotch chips and pecans. Refrigerate dough at least 1 hour.

Heat oven to 350°F. Using a large cookie scoop (1 ½ tablespoons size), drop cookie dough onto ungreased cookie sheet 2 inches apart. Top each cookie with one pecan half, pressing in lightly. Bake 10-11 minutes, until set, with barely a hint of brown on edges. (Cookies will firm up as they cool). Cool cookies on pan a minute or two, then remove to wire racks and cool completely. Store in tightly covered container in cool, dry place. Makes about 28 -30 cookies.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz RDN CD