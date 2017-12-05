× RECIPE: Butter Toffee Cookies

Butter Toffee Cookies

1 box (16.5 oz.) Kroger Butter Recipe Cake Mix

1 stick (1/2 cup) Kroger Salted Butter, melted

2 large eggs, beaten

1 bag (8 oz.) Heath milk chocolate toffee bits

In a large bowl, mix cake mix, butter and eggs with a fork or wooden spoon. Stir in chocolate toffee bits. Refrigerate dough at least 1 hour.

Heat oven to 350⁰F. Using a small cookie scoop (2 teaspoon size), drop cookie dough onto ungreased cookie sheet 2 inches apart. Bake 9-11 minutes, until set, with barely a hint of brown on edges. (Cookies will firm up slightly as they cool). Let cookies cool on pan about 4 minutes, then remove to completely cool on wire racks. Store in tightly covered container in cool, dry place. Makes about 50 cookies.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD