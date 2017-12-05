× RECIPE: Double Cherry Hazelnut Cookies

1 box (15.25 oz.) Betty Crocker Cherry Chip Cake Mix

1 stick (1/2 cup) Kroger unsalted butter, melted

2 large eggs, beaten

1 bag (5 oz.) dried tart cherries, coarsely chopped (roughly 1 cup)

1 bag (6 oz.) Kroger chopped hazelnuts, toasted

1 jar (13 oz.) Kroger Creamy Hazelnut Spread with Cocoa

In a large bowl, mix cake mix, butter and eggs with a fork or wooden spoon. Stir in dried cherries and toasted hazelnuts. Refrigerate dough at least 1 hour.

Heat oven to 350⁰F. Using a small cookie scoop (2 teaspoon size), drop cookie dough onto ungreased cookie sheet 2 inches apart. Bake 8-10 minutes, until set, with barely a hint of brown on edges. Before removing cookies to wire cooling racks, make indentation/thumbprint in center. Cool on wire racks. Add a heaping ¼ teaspoon Kroger Creamy Hazelnut Spread with Cocoa in center of each cookie. Store in tightly covered container in cool, dry place (preferably in single layer or however layers don’t touch.) Makes about 48-50 cookies.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD