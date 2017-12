× RECIPE: Lemon Drop Cookies

1 box (15.25 oz.) Duncan Hines Lemon Supreme Cake Mix

2 large eggs, beaten

1/3 cup Kroger vegetable oil

Zest of 1 very large lemon

Powdered sugar (at least 2 cups for rolling lemon balls)

Lemon Glaze

1 ½ to 2 ½ tablespoons lemon juice

1 – 1 ¾ cups Kroger powdered sugar

In a large bowl, mix cake mix, oil, eggs and lemon zest with a fork or wooden spoon. Refrigerate dough 1 hour. Place at least 2 cups powdered

Heat oven to 350⁰F. Using a small cookie scoop (2 teaspoon size), drop cookie dough balls into powdered sugar. With hands, lightly roll and form into perfect ball, about 1-inch in size, covering completely with powdered sugar. Place balls on ungreased cookie sheet 2 inches apart. Bake 8-9 minutes, until set, with barely a hint of brown on edges. Remove cookies to wire racks to cool completely. While cookies cool, make glaze in a medium bowl, adding just enough lemon juice to powdered sugar to make a glaze you can drizzle easily across/on top of cookie. Once glaze hardens, store cookies in tightly covered container in cool, dry place.

Makes about 36 cookies.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD