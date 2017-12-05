× RECIPE: Salted Chocolate Pretzel Cookies

Salted Chocolate Pretzel Cookies

1 box (15.25 oz.) Betty Crocker Chocolate Fudge or Triple Fudge Cake Mix

½ cup Kroger vegetable oil

2 large eggs, beaten

1 ½ cup Kroger Tiny Pretzel Twists, coarsely chopped

½ cup Kroger mini semisweet chocolate chips

Chocolate Drizzle (melt in microwave in glass bowl).

Private Selection White Chocolate Chips (1 or 2 bags)

Kroger Milk Chocolate Chips (1 or 2 bags)

Private Selection Sea Salt or Pink Himalayan Sea Salt (in grinder)

In a large bowl, mix cake mix, eggs and oil with a fork or wooden spoon. Stir butterscotch chips and pecans. Refrigerate dough at least 1 hour.

Heat oven to 350°F. Using a large cookie scoop (1 ½ tablespoons size), drop cookie dough onto ungreased cookie sheet 2 inches apart. Bake 10 minutes, until set. Cookies will firm up as they cool. Cool cookies on pan 1 minute, then remove to wire racks and cool completely. Drizzle with white chocolate first, then milk chocolate. Sprinkle immediately with ample Private Selection Sea Salt. Let chocolates harden, then store in tightly covered container in cool, dry place. Makes about 28 -30 cookies.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD