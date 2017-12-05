× RECIPE: Strawberry Cream Cheese White Chocolate Cookies

1 box (15.25 oz.) Pillsbury Strawberry Cake Mix

1 bar (8 oz.) Kroger Cream Cheese, softened to room temp

1 stick (1/2 cup) Kroger salted butter, softened to room temp

1 large egg, beaten

1 cup finely chopped white chocolate

2 to 3 jars (4 oz. each) Kroger Red Sugar Dessert Topping

Private Selection White Chocolate Chips (1 or 2 bags)

In a large bowl of electric mixer, mix cream cheese and butter until blended. Add egg and cake mix and mix again until blended. Stir in chopped white chocolate. Using a small cookie scoop (2 teaspoon size), drop balls of dough into a bowl filled with the Kroger Red Sugar. Roll with hands to completely coat each ball. Place balls on cookie sheets about 2 inches apart, then refrigerate about 1 hour.

Heat oven to 350°F. Bake 9-10 minutes, until set. Cookies will firm up as they cool. Cool cookies on pan 1 minute, then remove to wire racks and cool completely. Drizzle with melted white chocolate. Once chocolate hardens, store in tightly covered container in cool, dry place.

Makes about 40 cookies.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD