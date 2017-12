× Ron Meyer, former Colts head coach, dies at 76

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Ron Meyer, a former head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, has died at the age of 76.

The team’s owner, Jim Irsay, announced the “colorful” coach’s death on Twitter Tuesday night.

Rest in peace, Ron Meyer, our colorful head coach from '86-'91. — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) December 6, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers are with Ron and his family. Led us to our first playoff appearance in Indy era, in '87. — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) December 6, 2017

Meyer led the Colts from 1986 to 1991. Before that, he coached the New England Patriots from 1982 to 1984.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.