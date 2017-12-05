× State Road 135 construction completed south of Morgantown

MORGAN & BROWN COUNTIES—Good news for drivers traveling to Nashville, Indiana via State Road 135. A portion of the road that goes through Morgan and Brown Counties had been under construction for the last nine months, but on Tuesday, the Indiana Department of Transportation removed barricades from various points of State Road 135 which included culvert replacement at Bear Creek adjacent to Farm Drive just south of Morgantown.

That box culvert was one of four structures that was replaced or rehabilitated this year in Morgan and Brown Counties at a cost of $2 million dollars.

Others construction sites along State Road 135 that were also worked on were:

S.R. 135 over Bear Creek, 1.26 miles south of S.R. 252 at Morgantown

S.R. 135 over Little Beanblossom Creek, 1.7 miles north of S.R. 45 in Brown County

S.R. 135 over Moser Branch, 1.57 miles north of S.R. 45 in Brown County near Railroad Road

Three other area bridges on S.R. 135 were closed during the 2017 construction season under separate contracts. All have now been reopened.