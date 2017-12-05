SWAT standoff ends peacefully in Beech Grove

BEECH GROVE, Ind. – A SWAT standoff in Beech Grove ended peacefully Tuesday morning.

According to Beech Grove police, officers responded to a disturbance at a home on East Bellefontaine involving Shawn Yockey, 32, who was wanted on a parole violation in connection with a previous robbery. The call about the disturbance came in around 8:10 a.m. The situation was resolved by about 10:30 a.m., police said.

Yockey lives with his mother, who was also in the house along with Yockey’s 4-year-old nephew. Police said some friends or associates of Yockey came to the home to pick up some property, but Yockey resisted.

Officers from the Beech Grove Police Department and IMPD SWAT responded to the home and began hostage negotiations. Yockey eventually came out of the home holding his nephew and surrendered.

Police had information that Yockey may have been involved with a previous burglary in which some weapons were stolen—prompting them to proceed with caution during the standoff.

One adjacent business and several nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution, and Emerson Avenue was closed to traffic during the SWAT response, police said.