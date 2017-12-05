× Toys for Tots campaign 10,000 toys short of meeting goal in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Christmas is less than three weeks away and the Toys for Tots campaign in central Indiana is still over 10,000 toys short of reaching their goal.

Coordinator GySgt Christopher M. LeCureux says Toys for Tots is an annual part of the Marine Corps mission, designed to provide toys to children that might not receive them during the holiday season.

You can make a monetary donation to Toys for Tots online here. Or if you have a toy that you would like to donate, you can contact them here for a drop-off location.