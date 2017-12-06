× Cold blast has arrived and snow chances slowly creeping up!

A frosty, colder start this morning and all layers will be needed at the bus stop forecast! We continue to track a few flurries out in Illinois and now sneaking across Indiana. This will not amount to anything, but just a sign that winter is here and colder than normal temperatures may stick around for awhile…

Mix of sun and clouds, breezy at times and below average temperatures is how your Wednesday will shape out! Coats a must all day…

A better shot of flurries for us on Thursday with quite possibly a dusting in a couple of spots! Nothing huge but another day of temperatures running well below the seasonal norms. Friday should be a fairly quiet day before our first, best shot of snow arrives on Saturday! Still 72 hours out from this becoming quite possibly an issue for some traveling and totals appear to be light with early estimations of up to 2″ in Indianapolis. Look for a more accurate assessment within the next 24-36 hours…