University of Akron student sentenced to 3 years after killing roommate during argument over fast food

AKRON, Ohio — A 23-year-old man will spend the next three years behind bars for stabbing his roommate to death after a drunk argument about fast food.

23-year-old Kendal Scheid of Norwalk, Ohio, will be eligible for release in six months, according to WJW.

Scheid earlier pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of 23-year-old Duncan Unternaher, of Newark.

Police said the friends were drunk when they got into an argument about fast food they were eating at their off-campus apartment last December.

The sentencing happened exactly one year after Unternaher's passing.

"When we're all born, we're not guaranteed our next breath. I praise the Lord, my creator, that I was blessed to have Duncan for 23 years of his life," his father told the court.

Judge Rowlands read letters from people who knew Scheid and Unternaher in the courtroom.

Scheid's attorney has called it an "unfortunate accident" and has said that Scheid had another roommate call 911 to get help after the stabbing.