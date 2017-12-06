× Death of 16-year-old on northeast side reclassified as self-defense shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The death of an 16-year-old on the city’s northeast side has been reclassified as a self-defense shooting, according to Indianapolis police.

The reclassification brought the city’s number of criminal homicides back down to 148 on Wednesday, one shy of tying the record of 149 set in 2016.

Police began investigating the shooting when they were called to the Villages at Mill Crossing Apartments near 39th St. and Sherman Dr. on Nov. 22. The teen who died was found a short distance away in the 3500 block of 39th St.

An 18-year-old was also shot during the incident. He was transported to a local hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Grieving family members comforted each other as detectives gathered evidence and information at the scene.

“For a family, this is a tragedy,” said IMPD Officer Genae Cook. “Not just because it is the day before Thanksgiving but we’re going into the holiday season when everyone is very close with their loved ones.”