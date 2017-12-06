× Downtown Indy announces plan for New Year’s Eve celebration

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Instead of a glass ball, Indianapolis will once again lower a full Indy car to celebrate the beginning of 2018.

Downtown Indy, Inc. announced Wednesday the details of this year’s extravaganza, which will utilize the Circle for the first time.

On Sunday, Dec. 31 between 9 p.m. – 12:30 a.m., around 40,000+ are expected to celebrate New Year’s Eve on Georgia and Meridian streets with live music, a light show, dancing in the streets with plenty of food and drink, fireworks and a unique “Indy-fied” midnight extravaganza.

“Now in our fourth year, we believe this great civic event is here to stay and we’re excited to bring thousands of residents and visitors back to Georgia Street, but this year using Meridian Street and the Soldiers and Sailors Monument as the stage backdrop,” said Sherry Seiwert, president of Downtown Indy, Inc. “Cities across the U.S. have their own New Year’s celebrations so it makes perfect sense that we host our own one-of-a-kind tradition.”

Entertainment for the party will be provided by three local DJ’s: DJ GNO, DJ Hugh Jeffner and DJ Slater Hogan.

The previous NYE event footprint of Georgia and Pennsylvania streets is now a construction site with two new hotels coming in 2019.