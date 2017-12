× Elwood under boil water advisory after water main break

ELWOOD, Ind. – The city of Elwood is under a boil water advisory after a water main break on the west side of town.

The Elwood Water Department says customers should boil their drinking water until further notice. They recommend brining cooking and drinking water to a boil for 5 minutes before using.

If you have any questions, you can contact the Elwood Water Department at 765-552-9844.