Frankfort father receives 30-year sentence in death of 6-week-old infant

FRANKFORT, Ind.– A Frankfort father found guilty in the death of a 6-week-old infant received his sentence Wednesday.

Cody Brown was sentenced to 32 years, with 30 years to be executed in jail and two years on probation for neglect of a dependent resulting in death and battery resulting in death on a person less than 14 years old.

On July 26, 2015, officers responded to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health on a report of an infant with a severe head injury. The child had been transferred from St. Vincent Hospital in Frankfort after being admitted to the emergency room on July 25.

Details of a conversation between the parents and police were not released.