FRANKLIN, Ind. – Authorities in Franklin are searching for 59-year-old Robert Jones, who was last seen on Wednesday afternoon.

Jones was last seen wearing a black sweater, unknown color of shirt, “Grinch” pajama bottoms. He was last seen in the Countryview Trailer Park at around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.

If you have any information on Jones’ whereabouts, please call 911.