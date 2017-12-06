Hoosier businessman meets with President Trump to discuss tax reform

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGSTON, D.C. – A Hoosier businessman joined President Donald Trump at the White House Tuesday to discuss tax reform.

Aaron Williams, director of field marketing and analyst relations at Topcoder, and his family met with the president in the Oval Office. They were one of four families invited to Washington.

According to a White House spokesman, Williams and the others were chosen to give a “good representations of the businesses around the country that stand to benefit from tax reform.”

Williams works for Topcoder, a creative company that crowdsources solutions to companies’ IT needs. Married with two young children, he believes the high corporate tax rate hurts the ability of American companies to reinvest in their employees.

He said he’d like lawmakers to simplify the tax system and reduce his tax burden.