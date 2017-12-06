× Indiana high school students will face new graduation requirements starting with class of 2023

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Starting in 2023, Indiana high school students will face new requirements to graduate.

Wednesday, the Indiana State Board of Education voted 7-4 to approve the “Graduation Pathways,” which were previously approved by a special panel in early November.

The #INSBOE has voted 7-4 to approve the Graduation Pathways recommendations. — IN State Board of Ed (@INSBOE) December 6, 2017

One of the requirements would be to demonstrate employability. Getting an after school job or participating in meaningful volunteer experiences would check that off the list.

Students would also have to show they’re ready for post-secondary life by taking the SAT or getting an industry certificate.

Students will also still have to meet the current high school diploma standards.

The class of 2023 will be the first to face the new requirements.

Byron Ernest, Chair of the Graduation Pathways Committee and member of the INSBOE, said the recommendations will provide students with a “diploma plus.”

“These options and flexibility give schools the ability to really individualize for the student,” Ernest said.

At least one school superintendent urged the board not to approve the requirements. Jeffrey K. Butts, Ph.D of Wayne Township said he’s worried about how it will affect students.

“Unfortunately, I have grave concerns with the recommendations that are being presented for discussion on December 5 and for your consideration on December 6,” said Butts in a letter to the board. “The process has been discouraging. I can’t say with any certainty how these components became part of the recommendation before you.”

