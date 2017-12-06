× Madison County man arrested on sexual battery charge, accused of fondling teen

ANDERSON, Ind. – A Madison County man was arrested on a sexual battery charge after an encounter with a 17-year-old girl.

Investigators said Aaron D. Featherstone, 22, tried to have sex with the girl on Sept. 23 while she was visiting a friend. During a forensic interview, the teen said Featherstone was acting strangely and kept “asking her questions about her sexuality.”

He later asked if she had any interest in “doing anything sexual” with him, to which the girl told him no. Later, Featherstone came back and asked the girl to add him as a friend on Facebook while she was in her friend’s bedroom. He started kissing her neck and turned her toward him, according to court documents.

He then pushed her down on the bed, continued to kiss her, and then fondled her, court documents said. The girl told investigators they were fully clothed during the encounter, although she “thought his pants were unbuttoned.”

The teen said she eventually pushed him off. She was initially afraid to say anything about the incident because she “knew Aaron had a bad temper,” she told investigators.

During an interview with investigators, Featherstone admitted he’d kissed the girl but said it didn’t get past that. He denied fondling her, according to court documents.