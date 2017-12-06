McDonald’s set to launch revamped Dollar Menu in January
The Dollar Menu is back at McDonald’s, but it’ll look a little different when it rolls out nationwide on Jan. 4.
That’s when the fast-food chain will launch a new menu called the $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu. The concept is right in the name: the selections include items priced between $1 and $3. You’ll find breakfast items, cheeseburgers and even Happy Meals among the offerings.
McDonald’s first introduced the Dollar Menu in the 90s, and it became popular among customers. But the fast-food chain tweaked it over the years, adding more expensive items and renaming it the Dollar Menu & More before phasing it out in 2013.
The company said the revamped menu was built with “variety and value firmly in mind.”
“Whatever our guests crave – a delicious meal, a new taste, a mid-day snack or a family treat – they will find that $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu provides them with value and choice,” said Chris Kempczinski, president of McDonald’s USA.
Here’s what you’ll find on the revamped $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu:
$1 Tier
- Sausage Burrito
- McChicken
- Cheeseburger
- Any Size Soft Drink
$2 Tier
- Sausage McGriddles
- 2-piece Buttermilk Crispy Tenders
- Bacon McDouble
- Small McCafé Beverage (coffee and iced coffee not included)
$3 Tier
- Sausage McMuffin with Egg
- Classic Chicken Sandwich
- Triple Cheeseburger
- Happy Meal
McDonald’s said it’s the first time Happy Meals have been included on a value menu. The chain will also use the menu to introduce its new Classic Chicken Sandwich, which features a “crispy chicken filet made with all white meat served on a toasted bun with pickles and the recently introduced creamy, sweet and tangy Signature Sauce.”