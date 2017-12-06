× Ohio teen found hitching ride on semi truck in Jackson County

SEYMOUR, Ind. – A runaway teenager from Ohio was arrested after hitching a ride on a semi truck.

According to Indiana State Police, a motor carrier inspector noticed the 17-year-old on the exterior catwalk between the cab and the trailer at the I-65 scalehouse north of Seymour Tuesday morning.

The semi truck driver then stopped at the weigh station, and the inspector called for state troopers to respond.

The juvenile, a reported runaway from Shelby, Ohio, first attempted to hide from state troopers before they took him into custody. One of the troopers identified the teen as a runaway.

Investigators believe the teen climbed aboard the truck somewhere in Kentucky while it was dark.

The teen was taken to the Jackson County Juvenile Detention Center in Brownstown pending his transfer back to Ohio.

State police said the semi truck driver didn’t know the teen had climbed on his rig and won’t face charges.