One dead in shooting on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis metropolitan police are investigating a fatal shooting on the city’s south side.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Knox Street, near East Troy Avenue and Carson Avenue, just before 1 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

Police said a victim was found in critical condition, and later died.

The shooting brings Indianapolis to 149 homicides for the year, tying 2016’s record.

No other details were immediately available. This story is developing.