Tiny wonderland showcases tiny homes

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. -- They're small in size and growing in popularity around the country. If you're thinking about downsizing to a tiny home, there's an event showcasing them this weekend that's just for you. Sherman went to Zionsville to check out how people are living large in tiny spaces.
