Where to find help with winter heating bills in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — With winter weather finally descending on the Hoosier state, thousands of people who have financial challenges are looking for ways to help pay for their heating bills this season.

Low income customers and residents of the Indianapolis and Marion County region have access to a few different non-profits and government heating assistance programs. Grants and funds can be used to pay bills or provide for free energy conservation measures.

One of the main energy companies in central Indiana is Citizens Gas, and they provide financial assistance for heating bills as part of the Warm Heart, Warm Home Foundation. People can donate funds to the energy company, and those donations will then be matched. All of the money is then paid out to low income families and the less fortunate in the community.

Those needing assistance can call 317-924-3311 for information on applying for help or to donate.

Another resource for Hoosiers is The United Way in Marion County which oversees a resource known as the Winter Assistance Fund. For families who are out of options, and who do not qualify for any other government or public aid, this program may be able to help them.

One can apply at your nearest township trustee or community center or can call 317-923-1466 for more information.

The fund is targeted for Indianapolis and Marion County residents whose total household income exceeds any federal or state of Indiana guidelines for government energy assistance but are still struggling with paying their heating bills due to unforeseen circumstances.

The Winter Assistance Fund is funded by donations and contributions and all donations are tax-deductible. The United Way and many local non-profits and charities do their best to ensure Indianapolis family’s have heat and power during the winter months. The program can help ensure that those who need energy assistance the most have warm homes during the fall, winter and spring months, which tend to be the coldest periods of the year.

The program was started in the 1980s for Marion County and Indianapolis residents and it accepts applications from January through May of each year. Aid is for people who can’t afford their natural gas, heat and/or electricity bills and who have no other resources available for them.