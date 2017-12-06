× Zionsville murder suspect convicted in IMPD district headquarter shootings

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Marion County Prosecutor announced Wednesday night that Damoine Wilcoxson has been convicted for shooting at two IMPD district headquarters in Oct. 2016.

He was arrested on Halloween last year after a SWAT standoff in connection with the two shootings.

Wilcoxson was found guilty of two counts of Attempt Murder for firing at the IMPD North District headquarters on the night of Oct. 13, 2016, where two officers inside the building were targeted.

The jury also found him guilty of Criminal Recklessness for the shooting that occurred at IMPD’s Northwest District headquarters on Oct. 4, 2016.

Wilcoxson is also charged with murder from a fatal shooting in Zionsville.

Police believe he is responsible for the murder of 82-year-old Jac Clements, who was at his mailbox when man armed with an assault weapon opened fire, killing him.

A sentencing hearing has been set for December 22 at 10:00 a.m. in Criminal Court 6.