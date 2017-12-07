× Aurelio’s Fishers location hosting Chicago Blackhawks sweepstakes

FISHERS, Ind. – If you’re looking for an excuse to get up to Chicago for the holiday season, Aurelio’s has you covered.

Their Fishers location is hosting an “Ultimate Hockey Experience” that runs until Sunday night.

You will get to enjoy two tickets to the Chicago Blackhawks game on Dec. 17, dinner with former Blackhawks great Jeremy Roenick at Aureilos on the Magnificent Mile. Then, you will travel to the United Center with Roenick and Aureilo’s owner, Joe Aureilo, to watch the Hawks take on the Minnesota Wild.

Click here to enter, you must be at least 21 and no purchase is necessary.

Chicago is currently off to a slow start, sitting in 12th place in the Western Conference. They haven’t missed the playoffs in almost a decade.

Just don’t get JR talking about the Hawks’ historic cup run this decade, he might get a little emotional.

“It’s the Chicago Blackhawks, man”.