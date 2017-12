Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're inviting you to Be Our Guest at a north side, locally born, but Montana raised, MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub. Enjoy a delicious pizza, cocktail, or craft beer as you relax in an atmosphere unique to Montana. MacKenzie River Pizza stopped by FOX59 to give us a taste of their most popular menu items.

For your chance to buy a $50 gift certificate for just $25, click here.