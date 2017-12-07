GetGo Cafe + Market teams up with Gleaners to give back for the holidays

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – GetGo Cafe + Market celebrated the opening of their new Speedway location Thursday by holding a donation drive for Gleaners Food Bank.

A dollar from all sub sandwiches purchased through Sunday will be donated to Gleaners to help fight hunger.

Other GetGo locations are getting in the holiday spirit as well.

$1 for all subs will be donated to Gleaners at the following locations:

    • 6311 Crawfordsville Road, Indianapolis
    • 11545 N. Illinois St., Carmel
    • 4927 E. 146th St., Carmel
    • 6990 Pendleton Pike, Indianapolis
    • 8249 Rockville Road, Indianapolis
    • 3061 E. Main St., Plainfield

Donations up to $10,000 will fuel Gleaners’ fleets this holiday season.

