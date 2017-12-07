Holiday gift ideas for guys

Posted 9:31 AM, December 7, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Do you have someone who is hard to shop for? If you're looking for a unique gift for a cool guy on your list, you need a cool place to shop. From custom shirts to marble coasters, Heritage Clothier and Home has a bunch of items perfect for someone you're shopping for. Sherman went shopping in Broad Ripple to see what all they have for sale.