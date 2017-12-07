Hot toys and staying safe while shopping online

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Shopping season is in full swing and shoppers are logging on to find this year's hottest gifts.

Google Assistant can help you every step of the way.

The company has put together a list of must have toys ine ach year.

Laytoya Drake, a Google Technology Expert, joined Fox59 Morning News to talk about the current search trends. She said the biggest toy in the Central Indianapolis area is the L.O.L. Surprise Dolls.

Drake also talked about some time saving shopping tips plus how Google Earth is offering a Santa Tracker on Christmas Eve.