IMPD offering up district headquarters as safe place for ecommerce

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is making the lobbies and parking lots at its six district headquarters around town available for residents to do ecommerce exchanges.

“All we’re trying to do is to provide a safe, comfortable, well lit, well secured area for those transactions to go down without any fear of harm, any set up, any robbery potential and just to make sure everybody feels comfortable doing that during this holiday season,” IMPD Major Richard Riddle said. “We have seen, especially as we enter into this holiday season, an uptick in those particular types of crime.”

Just last month, a woman was shot in Speedway at a Thornton’s gas station when she was trying to sell a necklace to someone she met through OfferUp.

Last year, a 19-year-old was shot and killed when he was trying to sell a cell phone to someone he met online.

“These are senseless crimes. I mean you have people that legitimately believe they are going to a location to buy or sell some type of merchandise when in reality on the other side you have people that prey on the innocent victims and set them up for robbery, shootings and any other type of scam or crime,” Riddle said.

Riddle added if you’re unable to make it to one of the district headquarters, the next best spot to do person-to-person transactions would be a well-lit shopping area that also has security cameras.

Below are the details for the times and locations of IMPD's new designated “E-Commerce Exchange Zones."