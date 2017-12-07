× Medical incident may be cause of I-94 fatal semi accident

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — A medical issue may have be the cause of a fatal accident that occurred Wednesday afternoon along I-94 near the Michigan City interchange in northern Indiana.

According to Indiana State Police, troopers were dispatched to a reported single vehicle crash on the interstate just about 1:00 p.m. near the Michigan City exit. However upon arrival, they found the semi, which had been traveling eastbound, was off the roadway and into a ditch.

The truck remained upright and sustained minor damage but the driver, identified as Howard Pruitt, 66, of Joilet, Illinois, was found unresponsive.

He was transported to Portage Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

It is believed that he may have suffered a medical incident prior to the crash as he did not suffer any significant injuries as a result of the crash. An autopsy is scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.