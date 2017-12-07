× Passing flurries while colder air gets reinforced; light accumulations still in the mix for Saturday!

Colder air is injecting itself into the state as I type! This consistent northwest flow will once again keep our temperatures on the colder side and keep the flurries off and on through the day. Snow will not amount to too much, maybe a light dusting in spots at best, mainly on car tops and roofs! Expect mostly cloudy skies around through the day, along with blustery, northwest winds too, as highs only reach the lower 30’s.

Skies clear tonight and temperatures will tumble into the teens, marking the coldest night of the season. Friday will remain chilly but dry, as more sunshine will be available and wind speeds, not as brisk!

Saturday still holds a chance of snow…not a lot but our first shot of some accumulations for the area! Moisture will be lacking, so totals remain around an inch for the city, with slightly higher totals north and east of Indianapolis. I don’t expect to see this change much over the next 24-48 hours but we will keep you posted on-air and right here…