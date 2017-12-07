Pattern changes, December chill takes hold; Some snow Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAKING A CHILLY TURN

After the warmest open to a December in 5 years and a pair of 60-degree days, a real December chill is settling in. We were running 90-degrees per day above normal but the colder pattern will produce a sub-normal string of days through the next 8 days.

It is the coldest since mid-March (March 14th 31-degrees) and we are well below normal (41-degrees) late this afternoon. Throw in a brisk wind and we have suddenly jumped right into December! The wind-chill is in the teens and will go lower later tonight.

COLDER TONIGHT

We are clearing out this evening after early clouds and flurries. Early Friday will be the coldest since March as well reaching the teens by sunrise. brace for a wind-chill in the single digits!

SNOW ON SATURDAY

A weak clipper system - a fast moving low pressure diving out of Canada, will spread light snow into central Indiana by sunrise Saturday. Accumulation looks light and will mainly fall before sunrise. A suite of computers cranks out small accumulation for Indianapolis but higher totals could occur in the favored snow belt regions of northwest and north-central Indiana.

Snowfall in Indianapolis could reach 1" based off an average of 7 various computer models and snow techniques - 1.3" precisely. The spread ranges from .5" to 1.9". With reinforcing cold air, the lake snow bands could bring locally higher amounts to north-central Indiana with greater totals in far northwest Indiana where lake effect snow watches have been posted.