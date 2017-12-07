× Pence family mourns loss of Pickle the cat

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Second Family is mourning after their cat, Pickle, passed away at the age of 16.

This comes after their beloved cat, Oreo, passed away earlier this year at the age of 13.

The family has had tough luck over the last few years with losing pets. Just two weeks before the election, their family dog, Maverick, passed away.

He was a beagle adopted from Virginia when he was 2 years old.

After losing them, the Pences decided to add a dog named Harley, who is a Hoosier, and a kitten named Hazel.

They also have a bunny named Marlon Bundo and a snake named Sapphira.

Bundo’s children’s book, “Marlon Bundo’s A Day in the Life of the Vice President,” is set for a Spring 2018 release.

We will all miss Pickle, our very chatty, sweet kitty of 16 years. pic.twitter.com/X4xx8nH6vN — Karen Pence (@SecondLady) December 7, 2017