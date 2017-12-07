× Peyton Manning inducted into College Football Hall of Fame

Welcome to the Hall of Fame, Peyton.

Former Colts and Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning headlined this year’s class in the College Football Hall of Fame during a ceremony Tuesday night in New York.

The former University of Tennessee star threw for 11,201 yards and 89 touchdowns during his college career. He joined his father, Archie Manning, in the Hall to become the first father-son duo to be inducted.

Manning said he remembered his father’s induction ceremony and attended with brothers Eli and Cooper. He was just 13 years old at the time and said his dad let them skip school to attend.

“Twenty-eight years ago was the first time I ever wore a tuxedo. I was 13 years old. My brothers and I were allowed to miss school to witness our dad being inducted into this Hall of Fame,” Manning said.

Manning’s former coaching nemesis, Steve Spurrier, was also inducted. Spurrier’s Florida teams were a thorn in Manning’s side during his time at Tennessee. Manning and the Vols never defeated the Gators during his tenure.

Manning is eligible for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021. He’s expected to be a first-ballot pick.

Others inducted in this year’s class were:

Marshall Faulk of San Diego State

Matt Leinart of Southern California, the 2004 Heisman Trophy winner

Bob Crable of Notre Dame

Kirk Gibson, the National League MVP in 1988 and former Michigan State receiver;

Bob McKay of Texas

Dat Nguyen of Texas A&M

Mike Ruth of Boston College

Brian Urlacher of New Mexico

Adrian Peterson of Georgia Southern

Danny Ford, former coach at Clemson and Arkansas

Larry Kehres, former coach at Mount Union

"To join guys like Reggie White, Johnny Majors, Doug Atkins, Coach Fulmer, Coach Dickey — it's very humbling." – Peyton Watch tonight's @cfbhall induction ceremony at 8:30pm ET on WatchESPN » https://t.co/6p9CqUH0V5 pic.twitter.com/17WdFJo0yL — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) December 6, 2017