Red Line contracts awarded by IndyGo Board

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The IndyGo Board of Directors authorized the transit agency to enter into contract negotiations with two firms for the construction of Phase 1 of the Red Line rapid transit project.

The site civil work including roadway and sidewalk construction will be carried out by Rieth-Riley Construction Company, Inc., and the station canopy construction and related buildout work will be done by FA Wilhelm Construction.

The bids totaled $45,990,137.53, approximately 3.5% below IndyGo’s estimates. As part of IndyGo’s commitment to contractor, supplier, and service business diversity, each contractor is committed to Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) participation; Rieth-Riley at 12.49% and Wilhelm at 2.21%.

After contract negotiations, IndyGo will issue a preliminary Notice to Proceed (NTP) to schedule and prepare for construction work. A full NTP for construction is anticipated to come in early 2018, after IndyGo and the Federal Transportation Administration (FTA) execute an agreement for Small Starts funding.

In the spring of 2016, $50M was approved by Congress for the Red Line, and IndyGo anticipates the Small Starts Grant Agreement will include the remaining $25M contingent upon a second congressional appropriation.

“Many Small Starts-funded projects have been given partial appropriations over multiple congressional sessions,” said IndyGo CEO and President, Mike Terry. “IndyGo is timing the construction expenses to match up with availability of funding to protect our agency and Marion County taxpayers.”

With $50M for construction expenses expected to become available in Q1 2018, IndyGo can begin construction.

The Red Line, planned to open for service in spring 2019, is an element of the Marion County Transit Plan and will stretch 13 miles from Broad Ripple to the University of Indianapolis.

This upgraded transit line will serve as the reliable spine of the full improved IndyGo network providing service every 10-12 minutes for 20 hours a day.

IndyGo will conduct public meetings in January and February to discuss detailed construction schedules.