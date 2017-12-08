× 19-year-old sentenced to 45 years in 2016 Muncie murder

MUNCIE, Ind. – A 19-year-old Muncie man agreed to a plea deal in a 2016 murder case.

Marcus Wilson Jr. was sentenced to 45 years in the killing of Rafael Rodriguez, who was fatally shot in April 2016. Wilson was 17 years old at the time of the shooting in which investigators said he and three accomplices conspired to rob Rodriguez of crystal meth.

Two people were wounded in the exchange of gunfire on April 10, 2016.

A Delaware County judge accepted the plea bargain, which stipulates that Wilson can petition the court for a sentence modification for home detention after serving 25 years. The sentence modification is not guaranteed.

Other charges against Wilson, including robbery and aggravated battery, were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Two co-defendants, Logan May and Cody Buck, were also arrested in the case. Both have pleaded guilty to charges related to the robbery and face sentencing in January. Another defendant, Mason O’Neal, pleaded guilty to burglary and will be sentenced later this month.