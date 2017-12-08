Emmy and Golden Globe winning actress Jane Lynch plus her posse - in town for a holiday special. She sat down with her "old friend" Ray, along with fellow comedic actress Kate Flannery and Glee vocal arranger Tim Davis.
A Swingin Little Christmas with Jane Lynch & friends
