Dragster Brittany Force is the first woman in 35 years to win the Top Fuel World Championship. She stopped by to share her story.
Brittany Force
-
Yelp’s Totally Bazaar
-
Beautiful Sunday in Indiana as Irma impacts Florida
-
Yelp’s Totally Bazaar
-
Sunshine is back today with cool temperatures
-
Showers around this morning, drier afternoon on the way
-
-
Great travel weather this weekend
-
Warm and windy Friday with quiet travel weather this weekend
-
A beautiful Thanksgiving ahead!
-
Breezy, dry and chilly Thursday
-
Cold yet sunny Friday followed by a pleasant Veteran’s Day
-
-
Increasing sunshine this afternoon and warming temperatures into Saturday
-
Chilly weekend on the way, warming up next week
-
Best of the week today followed by a cold front Friday